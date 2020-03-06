A real police officer with the Maryland Natural Resources Police drove by and initiated his own traffic stop of Pallominy-Arce.
According to court records, police recovered a Montgomery County Police Department issued hat with police insignia, a shoulder patch, a wooden baton and a device similar to a police communications microphone. Police said that Pallominy-Arce said that his father is a retired police officer and had given him the lights.
He told police said that he pulled the Audi over “because the vehicle had cut him off and the driver was using their cellphone,” according to court records.
The 30-year-old could not be reached for comment. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.
