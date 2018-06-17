ROANOKE, Va. — Virginia state troopers say one person was killed after his car ran off a roadway and was engulfed in flames.

State troopers and paramedics responded to the Saturday accident in Bedford County that killed Ulises R. Estrada of Goodview.

Authorities say Estrada’s Ford Explorer veered off the road, smashing through a fence. It continued for roughly 175 yards before hitting a cluster of trees and catching fire.

State police say Estrada died in the one-car wreck. He was the only person in his vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The cause of the deadly crash is under investigation.

