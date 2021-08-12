Officers were on routine assignment helping to close down clubs on the street near police headquarters when they saw a fight escalate, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference. An officer’s body camera footage showed the man pull a gun during the fight, flee, then turn back toward the officer, who fired multiple times, striking the man, he said. Police did not say the man fired his gun.
Police officers treated the man before an ambulance took him to the hospital, where the commissioner said he was taken into surgery.
This was the second shooting by Baltimore Police this week. On Wednesday night, police identified a man fatally shot early Monday after a six-hour standoff at a northeast Baltimore home as Marcus Martin, 40.
Officers called to the home for a report of an armed person Sunday night were met by a woman and teenage girl, who said Martin had assaulted them, and left with a teenage boy, police said in a news release. Officers learned Martin, who was still inside, suffered from mental health issues and had numerous firearms.
SWAT officers and hostage negotiation team members communicated with Martin. After 3 a.m., Martin responded to SWAT’s tactical measures by firing a shotgun and Officer Jeffery Archambault shot Martin, police said. Martin was later pronounced dead.
Martin was black, spokesperson detective Vernon Davis said. Archambault is on administrative duty while the shooting is investigated, but Davis did not know his race.