HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Police say a man rescued a woman from a car that went off a city pier in Maryland.

Havre de Grace police Cpl. Dan Petz tells The Aegis that the car went off the city pier and into the water Monday around 3 p.m.

Petz says a citizen at a park jumped in, pulled out the driver and brought her to land. Police say she was taken to a hospital and is alert and breathing.

Police say the man who pulled the woman from her vehicle declined medical treatment and went about his business. Petz says a lot of people were there, but it’s awesome that the man was there and a pretty impressive thing that he did.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

