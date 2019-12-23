The man is seen leaving the facility in a white sedan at about 10:52 p.m. During his time in the facility, the man broke the locks to 47 storage units, stole property from them and rummaged through two cars, police said. Police didn’t immediately say how much the stolen property was worth.
Police said a $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.
