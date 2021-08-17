According to police, a store clerk shot Garcia when he tried to rob the 7-Eleven store on Sunday night. Officers responding to the shooting late Sunday night found Garcia suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The incident has been turned over to the Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney.
The store was open on Monday, but the manager declined comment, citing company policy.
In 2017, a would-be robber was shot in the neck at a Virginia Beach 7-Eleven and and paralyzed. Two years later, a customer shot two armed men attempting to rob another 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach store, killing one. The customer, who had a concealed carry permit, wasn’t charged in the shootings.