LANSDOWNE, Md. — Baltimore County police say a man is dead and a second man seriously injured after a shooting at a funeral.

News outlets report authorities said a funeral procession arrived at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Lansdowne Wednesday. They said the service was about to begin when shots were fired. Police said one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said police believe there were two shooters who were in the crowd at the funeral, and that the shooting was targeted.

Peach said police believe the shooters were shooting at each other, but it’s unclear whether the victims are also suspects. The dead man wasn’t identified, pending notification of relatives.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.