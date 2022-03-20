The man, whose name was not immediately disclosed, died on the way to the hospital, according to news outlets. No arrests have been announced.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reported that at least 15 people had been shot — four of whom died — in shootings between Friday evening and Saturday afternoon in an area stretching from Newport News to Chesapeake and Suffolk.

The shooting victims included Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins, who died at a Norfolk hospital after being shot during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar. Devon M. Harris, 25, of Portsmouth, also died, and three others were wounded, police said.

A manager at Chicho’s Pizza Backstage said Jenkins, who was 25 and joined her hometown newspaper in late 2020, was caught in the crossfire as she was leaving the bar. No arrests had been announced as of Sunday.