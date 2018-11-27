RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Capitol Police say they have apprehended a man after he drove onto Capital Square without permission and forced an officer to jump out of the way as the car approached the Executive Mansion at a high rate of speed.

Police spokesman Joe Macenka said the man was arrested around 3 p.m. Tuesday after he parked his car on the South Portico of the Capitol — an area off limits to cars — and fled down a hill.

The man’s identity was not immediately released. Police said they had not immediately filed charges but expected to shortly.

Macenka said Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife are in Richmond and have been in and out of the Executive Mansion all day.

