Medics radioed police and officers stopped the ambulance about a mile away, a few blocks from MedStar Harbor Hospital. Officers got the man out of the ambulance and he told them he was having a heart attack and took the ambulance so he could drive himself to the hospital, police said.
Officers determined that the man was going through a medical crisis, police said. There was no damage to the ambulance.
The man was taken to a hospital for an emergency evaluation, police spokeswoman Detective Chakia Fennoy said by telephone. She didn’t have details on his condition.