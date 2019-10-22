According to a probable cause statement, Poole said he was invited to the woman’s home on Oct. 18 and asked her to lift the protective order. When she refused, Poole hit her in the eye, and the statement added that her arm was injured and police saw red abrasions on the arm.
Poole was arrested after officers found him asleep on a bed at the woman’s home.
The public defender’s office declined to comment on the case.
