FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Police say a man who shot and wounded a woman outside a Virginia McDonald’s killed himself later that evening.

Fredericksburg police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick tells news outlets that police heard a gunshot in the woods Wednesday evening and found 22-year-old Anthony William Ellis with a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. Ellis was wanted in connection with an afternoon shooting in the parking lot of a McDonald’s.

The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Her name and connection to Ellis has not been released.

Ellis had fled the scene in a stolen SUV, and police say he later stole a pickup truck.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.