VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia say an officer shot and killed a man with a large knife.

Virginia Beach police said in a statement that the shooting occurred about 11 a.m. Saturday.

Police said officers responded to a call about a domestic incident and encountered a man trying to harm himself with a knife.

Police said they negotiated with him for several hours and he put down the knife. Police said the officers went to “engage” him, but he picked up the knife and approached an officer “in a threatening manner.”

Police said a second officer then shot the man because he believed the man posed an “immediate threat.”

The shooting is under investigation. Police have not released the names or races of the officers involved or the man who was shot.

