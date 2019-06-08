UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A man accused of entering a Maryland elementary school and making threatening statements to a staff member is facing multiple charges.

The Prince George’s County Police Department on Saturday identified the suspect as 35-year-old Ricard Campbell. Court records show charges against the Upper Marlboro resident include robbery and disorderly conduct.

Officers searched Patuxent Elementary School Friday after receiving a call of an active shooter. They determined no shots had been fired and escorted children and adults who were in an after-school care program.

Police later arrested Campbell. They determined he had a grill lighter that a school staff member had “perceived” as a possible weapon.

Police say Campbell robbed someone at the school of a piece of jewelry.

Court records do not list an attorney who could comment on Campbell’s behalf.

