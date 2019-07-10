GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Maryland police arrested a man who fired multiple rounds into a crowd of people attending a pool party, leaving one dead and two others injured.

News outlets report 21-year-old Jacovi Devaughn was charged with murder, assault and other crimes Tuesday.

An Anne Arundel County Police news release says officers responded to the shooting Friday and found 29-year-old James Antonio Diggs IV suffering from multiple gun wounds. He died in the hospital. Two other partygoers suffered injuries.

A bystander saw two men exit a vehicle with one of them putting something in the bushes. The witness went to check the area and discovered the gun.

Police say the man with the gun was 20-year-old Dion Isom Sanders, who was arrested Saturday.

It’s unclear whether either man has an attorney.

