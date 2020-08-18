The man was taken to a hospital after suffering head pain and cuts and abrasions to his arms and hands, The Capital Gazette quoted police department spokesman Cpl. Dave Stokes as saying.
The victim told investigators he did not recognize the men that allegedly attacked him, Stokes said.
The group escaped in a black sedan, according to police.
The victim was not identified.
