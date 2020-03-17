Investigators said Johnson had no “legitimate business” at the school. It’s unclear whether he knew the victim.
Police identified the man and took him into custody after reviewing school security video, the statement said.
Johnson was charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree sex offense and disturbing school operations, police said. He was being held without bond Monday.
It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.
