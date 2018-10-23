ODENTON, Md. — Police in Maryland have seized dozens of firearms from a man who authorities say discharged warning shots at firefighters responding to his house.

News outlets report 62-year-old James Armentrout was arrested Friday and charged with discharging a firearm near a structure and reckless endangerment.

Anne Arundel County police spokesman Marc Limansky says firefighters responding to reports of smoke found an illegal burn in Armentrout’s backyard. Limansky says Armentrout used his pickup truck to try to obstruct efforts to put out the fire and fired several rounds into the ground.

Police seized more than a thousand rounds of ammunition, five handguns, 23 rifles and six shotguns.

No injuries were reported. Online court records didn’t list an attorney.

Armentrout was released from jail Monday after a bail review hearing.

