When officers arrived at the home, they found the victim, Fatima Kamara, suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said their preliminary investigation shows Hughes shot Kamara during an argument. He has been charged with second-degree murder and is awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.
It is not clear if Hughes had an attorney who could comment.
