As officers were heading to the scene, the suspect called 911 from near the home and claimed he had a gun, according to Davis. The spokeswoman said that when authorities arrived, the suspect ran around a police car as an officer chased him, then switched directions and charged at the officer with a knife.
The officer fired several rounds and the suspect was taken to a hospital with wounds that were not considered life-threatening, according to police. Officers did not recover a gun at the scene.
The officer was placed on administrative leave and an investigation is ongoing.
