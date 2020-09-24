Police said that Shaw, 22, told them that she heard voices of two babies she lost before birth telling her to kill Kaleb.
Police said the investigation began in August when Shaw called police and asked how long someone would go to jail for “admitting they did something to their deceased child?”
A public defender listed for Shaw in court records did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press requesting comment on the case.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Baltimore Sun.