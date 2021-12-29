The preliminary investigation shows that the minivan came to an abrupt stop and a tractor-trailer traveling behind it was unable to stop and struck the minivan, according to State Police Trooper L.G. Pingley. The tractor-trailer was hauling 42,000 pounds (19,051 kilograms) of paper.
The 8-year-old girl was taken to University of Virginia Medical Center and died of her injuries on Christmas Day, police said.
Minivan driver, Michael Mack of Taylorsville, North Carolina; passenger Shelly Mack; and a 6-year-old boy in a booster seat were treated at a hospital for minor injuries. A 4-year-old boy secured in a child safety seat was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
State police declined to release the children’s names because state law prohibits them from identifying a juvenile victim of a crime and charges may yet be filed.