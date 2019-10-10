Police interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage that showed a juvenile shouting, “Pennywise has sharpshooter activated!” during the movie “IT: Chapter Two.” The juvenile was referencing the clown antagonist of the “IT” franchise. It’s based on a 1986 novel by Stephen King. “Sharpshooter mode,” is a feature in some video games.
Some interpreted that to mean there was an active shooter. Authorities say one person suffered a minor injury during the ensuing evacuation.
