POCOMOKE CITY, Md. — Police say a man reported missing in Delaware died after driving a van off a dock into a Maryland river, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) away from where he was last seen.

Dover police said in a statement Tuesday that 86-year-old Wilbert “Eugene” Bray was reported missing Monday. Police said Bray was last seen Monday morning driving a van in Kent County and reportedly suffered from a condition that could pose a threat to his well-being if not properly monitored.

Police in Pocomoke City, Maryland, alerted Dover police that witnesses reported seeing a similar van was driving off a dock into the Pocomoke River around 10 p.m. Monday. Police say the van was recovered from the river, but Bray was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital early Tuesday.

