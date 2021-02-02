Deputies arrived on scene, and the driver regained consciousness. State police said that the driver was subsequently shot during the deputies’ interaction with him.
State police said the driver died at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy.
The driver’s identity has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.
