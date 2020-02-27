The toddler’s mother said she suspected the nanny was giving her 2-year-old daughter unauthorized pills. The mother watched home surveillance videos and said Emery was seen feeding white pills to the toddler. The child was then seen sleeping for several hours.
A lab test of the child’s sippy cup revealed it contained diphenhydramine, commonly known by the brand name Benadryl, the Capital Gazette reported.
The mother said her daughter has a heart condition that required surgery and was advised to only give the child Tylenol, according to the newspaper. The toddler was checked out by a doctor after the discovery.
A search of Emery’s home turned up several pieces of evidence, including antihistamines, news outlets reported.
Emery could not be reached for comment, the Capital reported, and jail records didn’t name an attorney who could comment on her behalf.
