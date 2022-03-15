Heather Totty, 35, of Virginia Beach, has been charged with accessory to murder after the fact, court records state.

Jablonski had been on a “crack bender” and got into a fight with Bryant inside a home, according to a bail determination sheet filed in court. Jablonski struck Bryant with a dumbbell and then pushed it down on his neck until he stopped moving, court documents allege.

Totty was there when it happened and helped Jablonski take the body outside, according to court documents. Jablonski fled to a hotel, while Totty tried to clean up the residence, police said.

It’s unclear how the three people knew one another.