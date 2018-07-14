GREAT FALLS, Va. — Police say a northern Virginia driver has totaled a newly purchased $300,000 sports car by driving too fast and hitting a tree.

Fairfax County Police on Saturday posted a photo on Facebook of a badly mangled McLaren 720s sports car leaning up against a relatively unscathed tree off the side of a two-lane road in Great Falls.

Police said the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Facebook post said the $300,000 import had just been purchased on Friday.

Police attributed the crash to excessive speed and reminded drivers to slow down.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.