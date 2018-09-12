SALISBURY, Md. — Police say there doesn’t appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding a body found in a Maryland river.

The Salisbury Daily Times reports a body was found floating in the Wicomico River Tuesday afternoon and was later removed. The Salisbury Police Department tweeted there appears to be “nothing suspicious at this time.”

An investigation is ongoing. The newspaper says no additional information was released as of late Tuesday.

___

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.