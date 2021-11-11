Believing a robbery was in progress, the officer called 911 and when she arrived in the neighborhood, she waited for backup, police said. But it appears that when the officer reached for her duty weapon in her waistband, it accidentally discharged, police said.
She was struck in the abdomen, Aziz said.
The chief praised the officer for following her training by responding quickly and alerting colleagues for backup. County officers must to carry their weapons at all times, Aziz said.
“We don’t stop being police officers when we’re off duty,” the chief said. “We don’t have that kind of luxury.”
No charges are pending in the confrontation at the home, but the investigation is ongoing, police said.
The department’s investigating the accidental shooting.