Police: Off-duty officer involved in shooting that injured 2

PARKVILLE, Md. — Two people were injured in a shooting that involved an off-duty Maryland police officer, officials said.
Detectives identified a person involved in the shooting as an off-duty officer with the Montgomery County division of Maryland-National Capital Park Police. County police say the officer was not shot.
Police said Friday that the two injured people remain in the hospital.
The officer was treated and released for injuries and is on routine administrative leave, park police said in a statement.