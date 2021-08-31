The shooting occurred one week ago at a garden-style apartment complex in Landover. Police Chief Malik Aziz says a man got out of a white sedan and began to fire at “multiple units.” Aziz says the boy was struck and killed.
According to police, the boy was playing video games inside the home of a relative when he was struck by a bullet around 8:20 p.m. last Tuesday. He later died from his injuries, police said. During a news conference last week, Aziz described the shooting as a “horrific incident.”
Aziz said at the time that he could confirm that the boy was not the target.