Charging documents state that a woman reported that a truck cut off her vehicle on Route 50 and she got out to ask “Why are you trying to kill me?” after both vehicles left the highway, The Washington Post reported. Thornley pointed a firearm at her and threatened to shoot if she didn’t get back, charging documents state.
When Annapolis police interviewed Thornley at his home, he told officers that he saw a “blue Honda” driving aggressively, charging documents said. He told police that he brandished his firearm, pointed it in her direction and told her to get away.
Thornley is being held without bond. A call to an attorney listed in Thornley’s court records seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned.
County police have opened an Internal Affairs investigation. Thornley, who joined the department in 2003, is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol, police said.