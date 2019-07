BALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore say that an officer has been shot as well as a suspect.

Baltimore police said in a statement Monday that the police officer was taken to a local hospital.

Police did not release the condition of the officer or the suspect. No other details have been released. Baltimore police said they are planning to hold a press conference.

