Dowdy was a mainstay at what is known as Capitol Square’s Post 1, the entrance regarded as the park’s main entry way for vehicles and many pedestrians.
“Pam and I are devastated by the passing of Virginia Capitol Police Master Officer Buddy Dowdy. One of the friendliest officers on Capitol Square, his warm demeanor will be deeply missed,” Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted.
Dowdy had experienced a period of declining health and died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a local hospital, according to the news release, which said he is survived by a wife and son.
State Sen. David Suetterlein tweeted that Dowdy “truly was the face of Virginia’s Capitol.”
“Tourists, hurried aides, students on field trips, legislators who just lost a tough vote, and the Governor himself could all count on Buddy for a kind word to brighten their day,” he said.
