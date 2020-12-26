ROSEDALE, Md. — Police in Maryland say an officer was injured after a woman driving a stolen car crashed into his police cruiser.

Baltimore County Police said the officer was inside of a marked patrol car early Saturday when it was struck by a stolen 2007 Lincoln Town Car.

Police said the officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released. Police said driver of the stolen car was taken to a local hospital and is suspected to survive her injuries. Police did not immediately release the woman’s name.

