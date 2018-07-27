ABERDEEN, Md. — Police say a police officer shot a man who had been making threats at an apartment complex in northeastern Maryland.

Aberdeen Police spokesman Lt. William Reiber said by telephone Friday that the shooting was an isolated incident involving a man and officers at an apartment complex just outside Aberdeen Proving Ground. He says the responding officer believed the man had a knife in his hand.

Reiber says the apartment complex called police saying the man came into the office and made threats to kill someone in management, then left.

Reiber says there was an attempt to use less-than-lethal force before the shooting. He says the man was flown to a Baltimore hospital, but he didn’t have details of his condition.

