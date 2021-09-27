An officer confronted one suspect, who allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband, and the officer fired, striking the suspect in the lower body, Police Chief Malik Aziz told reporters. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said. The other man evaded police and remained missing Sunday afternoon, police said.
The officer who shot the suspect was a 16-year veteran of the force, Aziz said. No officers were hurt.
Police tweeted a photo of a gun they said was recovered at the scene. The incident remains under investigation, and police expect to issue an update in coming days, Aziz said.