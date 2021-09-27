TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A Prince George’s County police officer shot a carjacking suspect in Temple Hills on Sunday morning and a second suspect fled and remains at large, police said.

Police said officers called to the parking lot of Skate Palace on Branch Avenue for a report of a carjacking, met two people, who then ran from officers in opposite directions, news outlets report.

An officer confronted one suspect, who allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband, and the officer fired, striking the suspect in the lower body, Police Chief Malik Aziz told reporters. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said. The other man evaded police and remained missing Sunday afternoon, police said.

The officer who shot the suspect was a 16-year veteran of the force, Aziz said. No officers were hurt.

Police tweeted a photo of a gun they said was recovered at the scene. The incident remains under investigation, and police expect to issue an update in coming days, Aziz said.