“She told the officers, ‘I’m not going to stop.’ She told the officers she was going to kill them,” he said.
The officers demanded that the woman drop the knife, and when she advanced, one officer fired, striking her in the abdomen, Davis said. The woman was taken to a hospital, where police said she was in critical condition Monday night.
Police said they will release the body-camera footage of the shooting and the 911 call that prompted the response. The name of the officer who fired wasn’t released, but Davis described him as a veteran officer and said he was on modified duty status..