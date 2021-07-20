SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A northern Virginia police officer shot and critically injured a 30-year-old woman who police said threatened officers with a knife when they were called to a group home Monday.

Fairfax County police officers responded to the Springfield group home for the intellectually disabled after a caregiver reported that the woman was threatening to harm herself and others, police said. Two officers entered the house through the back door and were confronted by a woman with a large knife, Police Chief Kevin Davis said at a news conference, describing the video from the officers’ body cameras.

“She told the officers, ‘I’m not going to stop.’ She told the officers she was going to kill them,” he said.

The officers demanded that the woman drop the knife, and when she advanced, one officer fired, striking her in the abdomen, Davis said. The woman was taken to a hospital, where police said she was in critical condition Monday night.

Police said they will release the body-camera footage of the shooting and the 911 call that prompted the response. The name of the officer who fired wasn’t released, but Davis described him as a veteran officer and said he was on modified duty status..