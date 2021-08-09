Hostage negotiators made contact with the man and two people were able to leave the home. Around 3 a.m. Monday, the man came to the door and opened fire and at least one police officer fired back, striking him, police said. A medic rendered aid on scene, but the man was later pronounced dead.
It’s not clear how many shots were fired, police said. No officers were injured.
“We are grateful that more individuals were not hurt — individuals in the home, other neighbors or police officers,” Mayor Brandon Scott said at the scene.