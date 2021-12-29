SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police officers fatally shot a person fired on officers during a traffic stop early Wednesday in Silver Spring, Montgomery County police said.

Police said officers stopped a white Mercedes Benz that matched the description of a vehicle linked to the shooting of a man about a half mile away, news outlets reported. That’s when the person got out of the the car and began firing on officers and they returned fire, Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said during a news conference. The person was struck and has died, Jones said. Police have not identified the person who was killed.

None of the four officers involved was wounded, but they have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, Jones said. It’s not known how many officers fired shots or where the person was struck, he said.

The man injured in the initial shooting is hospitalized and Jones said he and the suspect knew each other.

County police are investigating the initial shooting, but a unit with Maryland’s Attorney General’s Office will investigate the shooting involving police, Jones said.