Barbie Esh, 38, of Farmville died at the scene and her husband, John Esh, 39, was taken to a hospital, where he died Monday, police said. Their eight children, aged 9 months to 16 years, were taken to hospitals for treatment for injuries that ranged from minor to serious.
The horse was euthanized due to the extent of its injuries. The buggy was equipped with the required “Slow Moving Vehicle” placard and working headlights and taillights, police said.
The truck driver, a 60-year-old Farmville man, wasn’t injured. Police have said charges are pending.
Two people were seriously injured last week when the buggy they were riding in was struck by a Jeep Cherokee in Richmond County. The Jeep driver wasn’t injured and was charged with reckless driving.