Detectives determined that Romero was crossing just before the intersection at Redberry Court when he was hit by a Ford Fusion.
County police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told The Washington Post that Romero landed in the road and was struck by up to three other vehicles that couldn’t swerve out of the way in time to avoid him.
The Fusion didn’t stay on the scene, but Guglielmi said the other vehicles did. Detectives preliminarily identified the Fusion because a driver’s side mirror was found at the scene. Detectives are still searching for the driver who left the scene, Guglielmi said.
It was the fifth pedestrian death in the county so far in 2021, police said.