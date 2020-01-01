FENWICK ISLAND, Del. — Police in Delaware say they’re investigating after a Maryland man was struck and killed by an SUV.

The News Journal in Wilmington reports that the accident occurred early Wednesday morning about a mile north of the coastal town of Fenwick Island. The city is near the Maryland border.

Police said a Jeep Patriot was traveling south on Coastal Highway. The 23-year-old driver was unable to perceive a pedestrian who was wearing all dark clothing.

A 44-year-old man from Ocean City died. The driver remained on the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

