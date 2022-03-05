Victor Antonio Diaz Aguilera, 33, of Annapolis, was driving in a separate vehicle and stopped on the right shoulder of I-97 to check on Cortes-Gutierrez. At the same time, a third vehicle heading north on the interstate attempted to swerve to avoid the woman’s car, but struck Aguilera, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police arrested Cortes-Gutierrez for driving under the influence and took her to the Anne Arundel County jail for processing. The driver of the third vehicle was released from the scene.