Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a statement that he’s grateful for the investigative work that led to the identification of the perpetrator.
“Hopefully, justice can be served and we bring closure to the family,” he said.
A day after 69-year-old Player, a church sexton, was found dead inside the Southern Baptist Church, Gov. Larry Hogan offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for her death. He also directed all state law enforcement agencies to help the Baltimore Police Department with its investigation.