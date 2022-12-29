Police: Person killed, deputy hurt in exchange of gunfire

AMELIA, Va. — A person was killed and a Virginia sheriff’s deputy was wounded in an exchange of gunfire as the deputy and troopers tried to serve arrest warrants on Wednesday, state police said.
The subject died on the scene and the deputy was flown to a hospital with a serious injury that wasn’t considered life-threatening, police said.
The subject’s remains were expected to be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination and autopsy.
There were other people at the home at the time of the shooting, but none were injured, police said. State police are investigating the shooting and the trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on routine administrative leave.