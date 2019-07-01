ARLINGTON, Va. — Police in northern Virginia say that a person has been shot and wounded at a popular shopping mall near the Pentagon.

The Arlington County Police Department said in a statement Monday on Twitter that the shooting occurred on 800 block of Army Navy Drive. That’s where a mall known as the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City is located.

Police said one person has life-threatening injuries. The person was being treated by medics. Police are on the scene.

News outlets reported that the shooting happened in a parking garage at the mall.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.