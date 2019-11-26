Henrico County police tell the Richmond Times-Dispatch the department will be sending officers into congested neighborhoods on bicycles and on foot to patrol. They will write tickets for drunken and disorderly behavior and will be looking out for double parking.
The department also recently called a meeting with the Virginia Limousine Association to address residents’ concerns about the negative side effects.
