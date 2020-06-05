The county’s police chief said Thursday that they have learned of the potential for violent counter protesters.
Police Chief Timothy Altomare said: “We’ve gotten some intel in that this weekend we may have folks seeking to disrupt and or harm protesters at one of our events that we expect to come up.”
Altomare did not disclose which protests or possibly where violence could occur. He also declined to discuss what police plan to do.
“When I talk about it, the people wanting to break stuff up and burn it down will use it to their advantage 100%,” Altomare said.
